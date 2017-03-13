Mama work! Beyonce flaunted her growing baby bump in a tight velvet little black dress while celebrating her stepfather's 70th birthday.

We'll just call it an L-Bey-D.

The "Formation" singer, pregnant with twins, posted several photos from the night to her website on March 13.

In addition to the sexy, above-the-knee LBD, Beyonce rocked thigh-high boots and paired the look with a $5,000 Gucci handbag. In other images, she posted close ups of her silver earrings, and a classic choker (complete with with her symbol, a bee, no less!)

The dinner, which actually occurred on March 7, was attended by friends and family, including Bey's mom, Tina, of course, and the superstar's Destiny's Child pal Kelly Rowland. The Queen Bey can be seen in her fashion forward outfit (as well motorcycle jacket) in a group photo following the dinner.

Since announcing her pregnancy on Feb. 1, Beyonce hasn't been shy about showing off her belly. At the Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, she slayed in a skintight red sequin dress. On March 6, she shared images of her family outing at the premiere of "Beauty and the Beast." There, Bey Bey rocked a green chiffon gown and paired it with Alaïa's $1,760 heels.

Her mini me, for the record, donned a matching green dress that was reported to be a "modified version of Gucci's velvet trimmed dress from the Fall 2016 collection." That dress retails for $26,000 on Net-a-Porter!

Blue may have actually stolen her mom's fashion at the aforementioned Grammys. While Beyonce's dresses were rightfully praised, no one was beating Blue as she rocked a purple-hued Gucci suit as a tribute to Prince -- it may have been the first time Beyonce was second to anybody on the best-dressed list.