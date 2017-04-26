Bristol Palin is having a little fun at her own expense.

The expectant mom took to Instagram on April 26 to share a few images of her sitting on her husband Dakota Meyer. In the caption, she called herself a "real life [whale]," using an emoji of a whale.

In the fun shots, Dakota looks slightly uncomfortable as his wife sits on him.

real life: 🐋 A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on Apr 26, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

A day prior, Bristol was a little more reflective. While posting images of her and her man with children Tripp, 8, and Sailor Grace, 1, she said that the family was her "world."

My world!!! I can't believe we'll be a family of 5 in a matter of days 🙈😍❤️ A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on Apr 25, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

"My world!!! I can't believe we'll be a family of 5 in a matter of days 🙈😍❤️," she wrote.

Bristol is due in about two weeks.

3 weeks left 💕 A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on Apr 16, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

The couple announced in March that they are expecting another girl. Bristol is due in May.

In December, Bristol and Dakota announced via ET that they were expecting.

"We are so excited to announce that our family is expanding!" they said. "God has blessed us so much; we are thankful for His grace and new beginnings. A springtime baby in the Meyer home and we can't wait!"

Dakota has been every bit as ecstatic as his wife about adding to the brood. On April 12, he shared an image of his pregnant wife getting an ultrasound. Bristol could be seen looking at the screen showing their baby in digital form while at the doctor's office.

I couldn't ask for a better person to be the mother of my children. She's the most amazing woman on earth and I'm so glad she chose me. Thank you for being my wife @bsmp2 #mywifeisamazing A post shared by Dakota Meyer (@dakotameyer0317) on Apr 12, 2017 at 5:29am PDT

"I couldn't ask for a better person to be the mother of my children," he said. "She's the most amazing woman on earth and I'm so glad she chose me. Thank you for being my wife @bsmp2 #mywifeisamazing."