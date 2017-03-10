Ciara, who is pregnant with her second child, was involved in a car accident in Los Angeles on March 10.

Witnesses told TMZ that Ciara "was driving a white Mercedes SUV and was making a left turn when a grey Volvo SUV slammed into the front passenger side of the vehicle."

The singer was reportedly seen walking around and speaking on her cell phone, but was clutching her chest and shoulder.

She is reported to be in her third trimester.

Photos from the scene show both police and paramedics on the scene. One image, posted to TMZ, shows her being assisted as she exited her vehicle.

Ciara hinted last month that she is having a boy with her husband, NFL star Russell Wilson.

"Blue is one of my favorite colors..," she wrote alongside a photo of herself wearing a blue-and-white striped robe atop her otherwise all-black ensemble.

She already has one son, Future, from her marriage to rapper Future.

Around the time of the crash Russell tweeted about a black and white picture of his wife and stepson. "Love Always Wins. #Family," he wrote.