How much did you spend on your actual home? Well, Miranda Kerr has already spent that much on the nursery for her unborn child, according to a new report.

A source told Life & Style that the model and her husband, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, have already dropped $250,000 on the nursery.

The insider tells the mag that the couple is "super excited" about welcoming a child into their lives, adding that the baby's nursery contains a custom-made crib and a walk-in closet filled with designer baby clothes from Dior, Stella McCartney, and Ralph Lauren.

"She isn't holding back when it comes to giving her newborn the best of the best!," the source said.

On Nov. 15, the model's rep confirmed that she and her husband of 7 months are expecting. Some media outlets have reported that Miranda is pregnant with a girl, but the couple has not commented on the gender.

Miranda already shares 6-year-old son, Flynn, with her ex-husband Orlando Bloom. The exes have long said that parenting Flynn is their top priority. The former couple, who have remained friendly, have their parenting down to a science.

This will be Evan's first child. Thus far, Miranda and Evan have been able to successfully find a balance of career and marriage.

In speaking to Net-a-Porter's digital magazine The Edit in September, Miranda said, "At work, I'm like, 'We need to do this!' and, 'This needs to happen!' But at home, I slip into my feminine and empower Evan to be in his masculine."