Corey Bohan will not be able to lay a finger on the money Audrina Patridge made from her days on "The Hills."

The Blast obtained a copy of the former couple's ironclad prenuptial agreement which was signed a month before their 2016 wedding. In it, it clearly states who gets what. Audrina and Corey also agreed that neither would ever have to pay the other spousal support, which is good news for her, as her listed annual income is $100,000, while his is listed at $60,000.

Corey, the documents state, gets to keep the money in his personal bank account and his home in Australia. Audrina basically keeps everything else, including their Irvine, Calif., home, valued at $1.8 million, her production company worth $1 million, her $7 million insurance policy, her personal bank account and various other things.

Corey is currently living in their Irvine home, while she's been residing at her parent's house. But, she claims the home is hers and hers alone, and she wants the court to force him out.

Less than a year after tying the knot, the reality TV star filed for divorce and, on a Sept. 18, she was granted a temporary restraining order against Corey, alleging both emotional and physical abuse.

The couple shares 15-month-old Kirra Max.

Court documents detail a Sept. 6 incident in which Audrina says Corey was at home watching their daughter, and as soon as she got home, he began calling her names and harassing her. Corey, she claimed, shouted menacing things to her, prompting her to begin recording him. At one point he supposedly told her, "Grow some balls and pull the trigger and file for divorce." However, he then grabbed her phone and deleted the video, she says.

In another instance, she claims he shoved her while she was holding Kirra and threatened suicide.

"I am fearful of [Corey's] temper because he cannot control his swearing and personal attacks on me, even when in the presence of our young daughter," she says in court docs.

A source told People magazine that Audrina is "leaning on her family," through the split.

"She is extremely close with her parents [Lynne and Mark], brother [Marky] and sister and they are all supporting her," a source told the mag. "They're a very tight family and protective of her. They just want what's best for Audrina and Kirra."