Prince Harry has headed north for his lady.

On April 13, E! News shared dark, grainy images of the lovable royal arriving at his girlfriend Meghan Markle's Toronto home while carrying a large duffel bag and dressed down in a baseball hat.

Seems like Prince Harry and Meghan will be spending the Easter holiday together (the first of many, if you ask their friends!).

The duo has been on a fairly fast-tracked romance since they began dating last year and many in their inner circles think they are in it for the long haul.

"They will be engaged by the end of summer," a source told Us Weekly in March. The source said the royal is likely to propose near the anniversary of their first date, which is thought to be around the end of summer or very early fall.

They "have spoken candidly about their future. They see a life together," the source told the mag. "Meghan feels a move to London is inevitable. It's not like Harry can uproot!... She's started thinking of the bigger picture."

In January, a source told E!, "Harry is truly in love. They're very serious."

Since they began dating, he's been out to visit her in Toronto several times. She, too, has spent an ample amount of time in London. In fact, while she was on a production break from "Suits" earlier this year, Harry and Meghan basically lived together at his Kensington Palace apartment. Us reported that guards at the Palace already just wave her in as if she lives there permanently.

Meghan has also reportedly already gotten the approval of both Queen Elizabeth II and his sister-in-law, Duchess Kate.

It's widely believed that the upcoming season of "Suits" will be Meghan's last season.

"They're so in love," Meghan's pal told Us Weekly earlier this year. "I honestly can't stress how happy she is. Out of 10, I'd say 150."