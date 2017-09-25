Prince Michael and Paris Jackson got all dressed up to celebrate the wedding of their cousin, Siggy Jackson, this weekend. Siggy, the son of Jackson 5 member Jackie Jackson, married the mother of his children in a black, white and red themed wedding in Southern California.

Prince, 20, posted a photo of the siblings in corresponding black outfits — a tux for him and a halter dress for his sister — on Instagram. He captioned the shot, "It was an honor to be a part of @officialsiggyjackson wedding with my sis @parisjackson."

Siggy re-posted the photo and gushed about how much it meant to have his cousins part of his big day.

"I'm so honored proud and blessed to be able to say that they are my Family," he wrote. "This is What Family Means my cousins held me up and together for my wedding and let my wife know that she is Family. Paris and Prince Beautiful and Handsome and I've been Blessed to have them in me my wife and Children's Lives . I Love You 2 Anytime Any place Always Family First I Love You."

It appears the siblings were spending the weekend together, as they each posted a photo riding together on a motorcycle. When Prince posted it, he called his younger sister, 19, his "ride or die."

It is unclear if their younger brother Blanket — who now goes by Bigi — was at the wedding or hanging out with his siblings this weekend. The most private of Michael Jackson's children is believed to live with his grandmother, Katherine Jackson, and his father's nephew, T.J. Jackson in Calabasas, CA.