"Hello, this is your royal highness." While he's in school, Prince George is learning all kinds of new things. When he's home, Prince Williams plans on teaching him about one more thing.

The dotting royal dad plans to teach his little one how to use a telephone, an idea he had after meeting a young girl who saved her mother's life with a phone call.

John Rainford/WENN.com

Earlier this week, William met the little hero, 5-year-old Suzie McCash at the Pride of Britain Awards. Suzie was lauded for quickly calling Britain's 911 equivalent after her mother collapsed and stopped breathing. Suzie was four years old when she made the call.

"I have a four-year-old called George and if I gave him a telephone, I do not know what he would do," Prince Williams told the tot, according to the Daily Mail. "Do you know what, I'm going to have a conversation with my George about what to do because of what you've done - it's really important."

REX/Shutterstock

That's just one more thing to learn for George, who, in late September, was already over his schooling at Thomas's Battersea, his dad told another parent.

"He told me he'd just dropped Prince George off at school and he didn't want to go," Louise Smith told the Daily Mail, "sounds a bit like mine, really."