The late Elvis Presley was hardly a one-woman man, according to Priscilla Presley.

While speaking to Australia's Jonesy and Amanda show on Sept. 22, the singer's ex-wife said she and the rock icon famously split because she wasn't willing to "share" him or deal with his "infidelities."

Guillermo Proano/WENN.com

The couple married in 1967, but divorced in 1973. She hinted that the rockstar lifestyle caused the demise of their marriage.

"There's a lot of temptation, a lot of infidelity and I just couldn't live it any longer. I wasn't willing to share my man," she told the radio hosts. "It was just a very difficult lifestyle, rock n' roll is not glamorous."

Elvis died in 1977 after succumbing to a heart attack, which was bought on by an overdose of prescription drugs.

WENN.com

Priscilla is currently on her "Elvis and Me" tour, in which she shares stories of her life with "The King."

"I'm at a time in my life where I feel a lot more comfortable with people," she told the radio show. "I'm asked so many questions all the time - there's a lot of books that I have been glancing through that are just so altered and the truth is just not there."

In a separate radio interview, she said the purpose of her tour is to tell the world about her late ex-husband from a first-hand perspective, telling Amanda Keller and Brendan Jones, "I don't want to leave this world in the hands of other people writing my story."