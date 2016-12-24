Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Tindall has lost her unborn baby after suffering a miscarriage.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman confirmed the heartbreaking news on Saturday, Dec. 24.

"Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby," a statement said. "At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy."

The couple, who wed in July 2011, share 2-year-old daughter Mia Grace.

A Palace rep confirmed on Nov. 30 that Zara, the daughter Princess Anne, and her husband, a retired rugby player, were expecting a child.

"The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh and members of the Royal Family are delighted with the news," a Palace statement read.

The child would have been the Queen's 6th great grandchild.

After it was formally announced that the couple was expecting, Mike tweeted his joy.

"Just a quick one to say thank you for the messages," he wrote. "We are very very happy about the little one on its way. 2017 is already starting well!!"

As the cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry, the baby would have been a second cousin to William and Duchess Kate's two kids, Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 19 months. Technically, the child would have been more royal-adjacent and, like Zara, wouldn't actually hold a royal title.

Zara and Mike were last seen at the royal family's annual pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, Dec. 20, which was also attended by William, Kate and Prince Harry.