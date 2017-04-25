Prince William and Prince Harry often ride horses in polo matches, Queen Elizabeth II knows her way around the stallions, and royal Zara Tindall is an Olympic equestrian. But Duchess Kate has never been found on top of a horse.

Kate is just not one for horseplay in the way that other members of the royal family are.

There have been rumors for years that she is allergic to horses, but a royals expert says that's not why she doesn't ride. The reason that Kate doesn't ride is because it's not a part of the way she grew up.

Marcia Moody, the author of "Kate: A Biography," told Town & Country, "Kate doesn't ride, purely because she didn't do it growing up. William and Harry were taught from an early age, but the only time they ride now is for polo - they don't go off on hacks like the Queen always has."

Kate supposedly wants to learn though.

The Daily Telegraph said that Kate told Paralympic medalist Lee Pearson at a Buckingham Palace reception in 2012 that she had taken up the sport.

"Kate said she's learning to ride so I offered to give her some lessons," the Paralympic winner said. "She held my medals and said how heavy they were, and asked if me if I'd been riding all my life."

Kate and Will's kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are also getting accustomed to life on the ponies. Last year, Kate spoke to equestrian gold medallist Natasha Baker at a reception at Buckingham Palace and spoke of her kids' riding abilities.

"I asked her how the children were, and she said Charlotte is really enjoying her riding which is great to hear, and I said we may see her here on a line-up in 20 years time," Natasha told Horse & Hound. "She emphasized that Charlotte has this passion about horses and although she doesn't echo it, she'll do her best to champion and encourage it."

George, 3, apparently began riding when he was two years old. A source told the Daily Mail, "William and Kate were keen to get George on a horse once he was walking confidently. George loved his first ride - he was led around a paddock on a rein and shrieked with delight. William and Kate were both there to watch."