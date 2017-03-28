WWE and "Total Divas" star Paige felt like her world was collapsing earlier this month when a sex tape featuring her and several men was leaked. In fact, she said she felt like "harming" herself.

"I had days [where] I wanted to physically harm myself," she said on Twitter on March 27, breaking her silence about the leaked tape that also showed her fiance, former WWE wrestler Alberto Del Rio.

Twitter

During her testimonial, which was part remorseful, part defensive, she also revealed that she and Alberto plan to get married on March 29.

"Not only for what millions was telling me but because my family and my husband were suffering the same fate from the internet because of my mistake," she said in the long message, also saying that she has now been the victim of cyber bullying.

"I made a big mistake. Huge. I put trust in the hands of someone that took advantage of a young girl years ago. It was my mistake and I'll always take responsibility," she wrote. "But the one thing that was the hardest was thinking 'my husband is gonna leave me,' 'my family will disown me' but I'm blessed beyond words to have a family and a husband that stuck by me because they know who I am. They know I'm not a bad person."

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

She added, "How many people have to suffer because of the Internet and the cowards beyond the keyboard … We wanna bring those people to justice and also take down the ones who are trolls, for lack of a better term."

Technically, Paige, who's real name is Saraya-Jade Bevis, isn't married to her beau of eight months, but that's changing.

On Instagram, Alberto posted a picture of himself and Paige with a cutout of Elsa from "Frozen."

"I doesn't matter how many times you try to break us... is not gonna happen...," he wrote. "We are getting married Wednesday."