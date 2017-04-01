Rebel Wilson was horribly injured on the set of "Pitch Perfect 3" after taking a horrendous tumble!

Or was she?

Jim Smeal / BEI / Shutterstock / Rex USA

The funny-woman pulled off an epic prank on members of the crew of the musical comedy, pretending to slice her calf open outside her trailer after falling down the stairs.

"I just played the best April Fools gag on my crew with 1000 extras waiting inside!" she captioned a photo on Twitter of herself laying on the asphalt near the steps to her trailer with a paper towel covering a "bloody wound" on her leg.

The Australian actress also shared a video depicting the aftermath of her April Fool's Day prank.

"Tragic accident on the set of Pitch Perfect 3! Happy April Fools Pitches x," she captioned the clip.

In the video, Rebel can be heard wailing in pain as several men and women tend to her.

She then yells "April Fools!" -- prompting applause and raucous laughter from her co-workers.

"Your face was so convincing!" says one woman as the star gets up off the ground.

Rebel also posted an alternative view of the prank on Instagram.

Tragic accident on the set of Pitch Perfect 3...just kidding! Happy April Fools Pitches! I got you!!! A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on Apr 1, 2017 at 8:12am PDT

The cast and crew of "Pitch Perfect 3" probably should've expected they'd be in for trouble when the comedienne was named favorite prankster during the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards earlier this month.