Reese Witherspoon's lookalike daughter was la belle de la balle in France this weekend.

Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

On Nov. 25, Ava Phillippe made her official society debut at the 25th Annual Bal des Debutantes in Paris alongside 19 other young women including Steve Harvey's step-daughter Lori Harvey and five other Americans, according to reports.

Ava, 18, whose dad is Reese's first husband, actor Ryan Phillippe, wore a gorgeous long-sleeved gold ballgown by Giambattista Valli Haute Couture for her big night.

The editor of O Globo's Ela, Bruno Astuto, posted a video of Ava with her mom, who was beaming as she posed for photos with her eldest child.

Ava & Reese @lebal.paris 🔝🔝 A post shared by Bruno Astuto (@brunoastuto) on Nov 25, 2017 at 3:49pm PST

E! reports that Ava's stepfather, Hollywood agent Jim Toth, was also in attendance at the annual event, which took place at the Peninsula Paris hotel.

Ava entered with her escort, Maharaja Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, 19, with whom she also waltzed.

Fittingly, they danced to a song from "La La Land."

The Peninsula Paris shared a video of the pair taking a turn in front of the other debutantes.

Le Bal first waltz with @avaphillippe #thepeninsulaparis A post shared by The Peninsula Paris - Official (@thepeninsulaparis) on Nov 25, 2017 at 3:51pm PST

An editor at Madame Figaro Paris, Marion Galy-Ramounot, posted a photo of Ava and Lori, 20, at the ball, calling them "les princesses de Hollywood."

Me & les princesses de Hollywood #avaphillippe et #loriharvey au Bal des débutantes @lebal.paris @thepeninsulaparis A post shared by mariongalyramounot (@mariongalyramounot) on Nov 26, 2017 at 1:24am PST

According to People, Lori -- who wore a sparkling black feather-embellished gown by Eli Saab -- was escorted by her brother Wynton, 20.

Other Hollywood stars' children have also made their society debuts at the annual event. People and E! News report that Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's girls Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis, Sylvester Stallone's daughter Sophia Rose Stallone, Forest Whitaker's daughter Autumn Whitaker, Larry David's daughter Romy David, and Robert Kennedy Jr.'s daughter Kyra Kennedy are among the previous participants.