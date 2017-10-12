Renée Zellweger's boyfriend, Doyle Bramhall, is living the good life, at least according to his ex.

According to court papers obtained by The Blast, Renée has been brought into Doyle's divorce from Susannah Melvoin. Doyle's estranged wife wants a judge to factor the money Renée gives him into his spousal and child support calculations.

Doyle lives with Renée and has no housing expenses because of that. He also has a credit card that Renée pays off, a cost of $4,000-$5,000 a month. However, Renée said in the court documents that the credit cards are a loan and she expects repayment (but it hasn't happened and nothing was ever on paper).

In the end, Susannah did not have a case, as the judge ruled Renée's contribution to Doyle's life would not be calculated into his support.

However, this is not the first time Susannah has complained about her ex living the life while she struggles. In 2014, she filed court papers referencing Doyle's lavish life with Renée and his ex Sheryl Crow.

"While Petitioner [Doyle] has been enjoying highly publicized romantic relationships with wealthy celebrities, Respondent [Susannah] has been left to raise the girls on her own and try to maintain the family residence, without any steady or predictable financial support from Petitioner," court papers obtained by MailOnline revealed. (The documents also mentioned that at the time, Doyle and his ex were $300,000 in debt.)

"Respondent's ATM card was rejected at the grocery store for insufficient funds, she receives multiple delinquent notices for the family's debts and the telephone and cable television at the family residence have recently been turned off," the papers continued. "All the while, Respondent and the girls have had to endure the widespread media coverage Petitioner and his family girlfriends have received, including recent photographs of Petitioner and Ms. Zellwegger frolicking in the ocean in Hawaii."