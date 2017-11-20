When you think Victoria's Secret, you think Alessandra Ambrosio, but the times could be changing.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

According to multiple reports, the supermodel retired from the catwalk following the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which took place on Nov. 20 in Shanghai, China. Entertainment Tonight and TMZ both said that the beauty was hanging up her heels after the annual show.

However, she spoke to People magazine backstage at the fashion show and was vague about her future.

"I don't know," she said when asked if she was retiring. "I can't even believe that I'm here still. Never in my life would I dream of doing 17 shows, but I'm very happy to be here in China because it's definitely the biggest show we've ever done. We're on the other side of the world. The venue is so incredible and culturally it's so different and to be here I feel so fortunate."

AP/REX/Shutterstock

Alessandra made her debut in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2001.

"Being on the Victoria's Secret Runway makes me feel like a real Angel," she told People.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

If the 2017 walk was her final one, it's the end of an era. However, there will still be one mainstay for at least a few more years. One of Alessandra's closest allies Adriana Lima said she's already agreed to do a few more shows. In China, she walked for her 18th time.

"I plan to be at 20. Two more years. Maybe more, I don't know," Adriana said. "It's nature. I'm working out, I'm being healthy, so let's see how the body is going to turn out. But I enjoy it. So let's say 20."