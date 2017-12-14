Speculation is mounting that Richard Gere has popped that question to his much younger girlfriend, Alejandra Silva, after she's been seen wearing what appears to be an engagement ring.

Oscar Gonzalez/WENN.com

Alejandra, 34, was seen wearing the ring twice this past week, once at the Madrid premiere of "La Cena," which she attended with her 68-year-old beau. She also wore the ring on Dec. 13 at a Spanish Senate hearing in Madrid. Neither time did she attempt to hide the bling, something she wasn't wearing just two months before.

Sean Thorton/WENN.com

In the past, Richard's reps have denied that he is engaged to the Spanish socialite.

From photos, the ring looks to be antique.

Richard and Alejandra have dated since the summer of 2014. About 18 months into the romance, they made their red carpet debut.

The couple was spotted in June 2015 cozying up on a yacht off the coast of Acitrezza, Italy, where they kissed and frolicked around in the sea. Prior to that, she visited him at Taormina's annual Film Festival where he received an award for his career.

WENN

At the time, a friend of Alejandra's told Spain's ABC, "They've been together for about a year but have been very private about it. Alejandra lives between Manhattan and Madrid and Richard has already been to see her a few times."

The source continued, "They've managed to keep it hidden from the press but all their friends know."