Did Rihanna disrespect Queen Elizabeth? You be the judge.

The pop star posted a series of altered photos of the queen of England on Instagram on April 21 -- the monarch's 91st birthday -- and some fans were not amused, reports Page Six.

Why? Well, Rihanna replaced her own head and other body parts with Queen Elizabeth's in the photos, many of which featured her in sexy or revealing attire.

The first image featured Queen Elizabeth clad in green superimposed atop RiRi's bottom half, which was all dressed up in sexy thigh-high boots and a matching feathered coat. "Be humble," Rihanna captioned the shot.

be humble. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

The next one showed Queen Elizabeth wearing a red hat and blocky black sunglasses atop Rihanna's body, which was dressed in a red fur coat, light-wash denim cutoffs and lace-up black heels.

Rihanna captioned that one, "Y'all chickens is ash and I'm lotion. 😂."

y'all chickens is ash and I'm lotion. 😂 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

The third image was all about the bling: Rihanna superimposed the queen's head -- which was crowned in a diamond tiara -- atop her own body, which was clad in a glittering bodysuit topped by jean shorts and a cut-up Gucci T-shirt.

She altered her original caption on that one to read simply "#gucci" along with the edited note, "UPDATE: Mumz said she won't too happy bout this post so I had to edit *insert appropriate Gucci Mane lyrics here*."

#gucci UPDATE: Mumz said she won't too happy bout this post so I had to edit *insert appropriate Gucci Mane lyrics here* A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

The final image shows the queen-as-Rihanna wearing a Chanel suit -- minus a shirt -- sporting purple hair, dripping in diamonds and clutching a forty inside a bodega.

That one Rihanna captioned, "It's not that deep."