In a few weeks, actress Vanessa Morgan is set to join the TV world of "Riverdale," but she's already getting death threats in real life for the drama she may bring to the show.

Fans of the CW show are heavily invested in the on-screen romance between Jughead, played by Cole Sprouse, and Betty Cooper, played by Lili Reinhart. The on-screen couple is actually dating in real life, too.

In an interview with Glamour, Vanessa revealed she's faced backlash because of her character, Toni Topaz.

"I've already had some death threats," she said. "But the thing is, it's half death threats because they don't want that [actually] happening, and there's half that's just all love."

Still, she isn't even sure that her character will ruffle the feathers of the couple affectionately known as "Bughead."

"Who knows if [my character coming between Bughead] is even going to happen," she asked. "People are just jumping to conclusions."

But, in keeping the suspense going, Vanessa hinted that maybe her character will indeed cause friction.

"She's a Southside Serpent, a gang member, and Jughead's first friend," she said of her character. "So I might stir up the pot a bit with the Bughead relationship. There might be a little love triangle."

Who she could be attracted to is also in question. On the show, Toni is identified as bisexual, something she feels is important to bring to the TV screen.

"It's so huge because I have so many bisexual friends [in real life]…. I'm happy to be representing [that with this character]," she said. "You can love both [genders]. It doesn't matter guy or girl, so I'm proud to represent that."

"I hope the lesson is, Don't judge a book by its cover, by someone's upbringing, or by who they love. I hope people watch Toni and think, Why are we judging people? I would love that if people took that from my character," she said.

Still, while many fans are treating her like the plague, the cast has been nothing but gracious.

"Lili and Cole are awesome, and they have been nothing but welcoming to me," she said. "It's great doing scenes with them. I feel lucky that everyone has been so nice. And Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) is my best friend in real life!"