In September, "Riverdale" star KJ Apa was involved in a car accident after a very, very long workday. Immediately fans started pointing to his work schedule, convinced it had something to do with the crash.

The actor, though, says he's to blame, not his job.

Tony Forte/WENN

"That was just a one-off accident, and it was a mistake on my part," he told Esquire. "I should have pulled over and gone to sleep instead of battling my way home. But I learned from it. It was a blessing in disguise. I came out unscathed, and I thank God that I'm okay—it could have been a lot worse."

"The schedule didn't change," he added. "It's still a requirement for the actors to drive to work, which is fair enough. The crew works longer than we do, and they have to drive back and forth to work every day."

After the crash, Warner Bros. Television confirmed that K.J., who plays Archie on the show, had just finished a 14-hour day on the set.

Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WEN

The crash, he said, "puts things in perspective for actors on other shows; when you're driving home, you've got to be mindful and make sure your mind's right and that you're not tired. I was really lucky the production was there for me and helped me the whole way, which made me feel looked after."

After the accident, Warner Bros., the studio that produces "Riverdale," said, "K.J. has repeatedly been informed about making production aware if he is tired or feels unsafe, and if so, either a ride or hotel room will be provided for him."