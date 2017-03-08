It's back on (again) between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, but not everyone is happy about it.

TMZ reported on March 8 that Rob moved back into Chyna's house last week, but neighbors in her gated community think it could "become a dangerous situation."

The website said police were in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood on March 7 on an unrelated matter, but the neighbors flagged them down to complain about the E! reality stars. Neighbors reportedly listed off multiple issues they have with Rob and Chyna, including noise complaints and the company they keep. Neighbors, who called the friends "riffraff," supposedly told the cops that many of their friends don't go through the front gate but rather jump the wall, avoiding security.

Further, they complain that Rob parks his car on the front lawn because Chyna has so many cars that they takes up the garage and driveway.

Police told the nosy neighbors -- many of whom supposedly fear that their home values could drop -- to take it up with their Home Owners Association, but said that authorities would keep the home on their radar.

Rob and Chyna's relationship has been rocky to say the least. The couple began dating in early 2016 and they welcomed their daughter, Dream, on Nov. 10, 2016. Not long after that, Chyna left Rob just before Christmas when she cleared out their house and left with their daughter -- although many wondered if it was a publicity stunt to boost interest in their "Rob & Chyna" show.

The alleged split occurred after Chyna said her Instagram account was hacked, purportedly showing candid and damning conversations about Rob -- in one of which she used the words "fat," "lazy" and "insecure" when referring to her fiance. In the messages she also laid out a plan to leave Rob a year after marrying him and taking the Kardashian name.

The duo reconciled just before Christmas. They split again in mid-February amid reports that Chyna was seen out with another man.

"Rob thinks it's the right decision," a source told Us Weekly at the time. "Chyna has disappeared for days at a time without communicating or providing any updates. This won't end well."