Rob Kardashian isn't paying Blac Chyna a penny of the $20,000 he owes her in child support -- his family is.

A new report by TMZ claims that Rob is broke and has been for quite some time. There is legitimate speculation that he could go to a judge and ask for a modification of child support because of his lack of income.

Judy Eddy/WENN.com

In mid-September, Rob agreed to pay his ex $20,000 a month in child support, all while knowing he had no money coming in. (He makes little to nothing from reality TV and his sock company is reportedly floundering.) TMZ reported that Rob thinks the $20,000 will go to nannies to help his and Chyna's daughter, Dream.

Under terms of the deal, Rob gets Dream a little more than 50 percent of the time. He also agreed to pay her legal fees. In return for the $20,000, Chyna agreed to drop her domestic violence allegations, which had been hovering over their custody drama. "The Kardashians felt all along Chyna's motivation was money," TMZ said.

WENN/Reflector

The Kardashian women, of course, have plenty of money. Rob, though, does not.

So, why did Rob agree to pay $20,000 a month? The report said Rob's primary motivation is Dream. So, why would his family front that much money every month for him? "His family is totally invested in Dream, and they want to make sure they have a strong relationship with her," TMZ said. "They also worry about Chyna and her ability to care for the child, and that's another motivation to front Rob the money."

Photographer Group / Splash News

Rob and Chyna have been becoming quite familiar with the legal system since splitting.

On Sept. 27 it was reported that Chyna planned to file a multimillion dollar lawsuit against her ex and his family. She believes that she suffered "significant damages" after Rob posted nude photos of her online earlier this year during a online meltdown (she got a restrained order shortly afterward.) Second, she thinks that those images and Kardashian family influence got her reality TV show, "Rob & Chyna," canceled after just one season. All and all, she says her "brand" was severely damaged.

The same day, it was reported that Rob filed a lawsuit against Chyna for abuse. In the lawsuit, which was reported by The Blast, Rob claimed that on Dec. 14, 2016, Chyna lunged towards him with an iPhone charging cable and attempted to strangle him with the cord, injuring his neck. He claimed he was able to get away from her, but she chased after him and repeatedly struck him in the head and face, he says in court documents.