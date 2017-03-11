A very happy birthday, indeed!

Despite having a tumultuous past few months, Robin Thicke managed his 40th birthday in a big way on March 10. The singer, who has been involved in a bitter custody battle over his 6-year-old son, has been in the headlines recently for some pretty serious allegations.

His ex-wife Paula Patton has accused Robin of tampering with a court order, attempting to gain favor with a DCFS monitor, and has also secured a restraining order against him. There have also been allegations that the singer abused Julian, to which Robin confessed to spanking but not abusing the child.

But Robin didn't let any of those issues dampen his birthday spirit. He spent his milestone birthday alongside his girlfriend, April Love Geary and his son Julian. The group spent the big night at Los Angeles hotspot Catch, where TMZ reported that Julian was able to eat his favorite fish.

Girlfriend April, who happens to be 18 years younger, shared some photos from inside the bash.

On one Instagram of the couple looking cozy she wrote, "MY birthday boy."

Another reiterated the possessive statement, along with a kissing photo. "MINE 😊" April wrote on the romantic snap.

Earlier that day April shared a more descriptive birthday message, posting a photo montage along with the caption, "Happy birthday to the love of my life!! You're kind, brilliant, HILARIOUS, sexy and so much more! You deserve the world but that would be really expensive so I'll just give you a million kisses instead! Deal? Deal! I love you xo."

After the dinner was over Julian left with his grandmother, and Robin and April made a very cheery exit in front of a sea of paparazzi.

A noteworthy fact about this festive dinner? Robin was able to spend time with his son without the presence of a court monitor. That particular stipulation had been a point of contention between the couple, but recently it appears Paula has softened on the issue and allowed Robin to see their son more often without the mandated court presence.

Things are looking up for Robin!