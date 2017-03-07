The volatile custody war between Robin Thicke and Paula Patton could be coming to an end in a rather peaceful fashion.

TMZ reported on March 7 that the duo is close to settling and working out an agreement for their 6-year-old son, Julian. In fact, the website says they are "far along" in their negotiations and "very close to resolving custody."

Robin and Paula were expected in court on March 6, but their case was taken off the calendar as they work to resolve the issue privately.

The custody battle for Julian has been nothing short of intense, with both Paula and Robin accusing the other of violating agreements or restraining orders.

On Feb. 23, Paula accused her ex of tampering with a court order, claiming he deliberately tried to get her arrested in front of their son. In the same filling, she also suggested that Robin tried to gain favor with a DCFS monitor with an expensive sushi dinner.

A week prior, Paula refused to turn over their son at a park and said Robin violated a restraining order by coming too close. Police were called, but no arrests were made.

Under the current court order Robin gets to visit with his son three times a week, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Each visit lasts a few hours, but can only be done in the presence of a court monitor.

On Feb. 8, Robin's lawyers pleaded with a judge to amend the order so that he can visit Julian without the presence the monitor, but a judge upheld the current order.

The judge's decision was due to issues the couple had prior in their custody battle. In late January, a judge granted a restraining order against Robin in the wake of concerns that he'd abused Julian and ordered him to stay away from his son, Paula and her mother.

Robin has admitted to spanking his son, but has denied he's abused him.

In early February it was reported that Paula had softened on the issue and agreed to let Robin see Julian a few days a week with a court monitor.