Joey Feek has been gone a year now, but she remains on the forefront of her husband's mind.

On Saturday, March 4, Rory Feek took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late wife on the one-year anniversary of her death.

"... remembering you," he captioned a family photo of his older daughters and Joey playing with the couple's 3-year-old daughter, Indiana.

... remembering you. A post shared by Joey+Rory (@roryandjoey) on Mar 4, 2017 at 8:08am PST

He shared another image of Joey's gravesite in the backyard of the family's farm in Tennessee at sunset, writing, "... missing you."

...missing you. A post shared by Joey+Rory (@roryandjoey) on Mar 4, 2017 at 8:14am PST

Finally, he shared a beautiful sepia-toned image of he and his wife in happier times, nuzzled up to each other.

"...loving you," he wrote.

...loving you. A post shared by Joey+Rory (@roryandjoey) on Mar 4, 2017 at 8:16am PST

Joey passed on March 4, 2016 after a battle with stage IV cervical cancer. Her fight for life was often documented on Rory's blog, This Life I Live.

"My wife's greatest dream came true today," Rory wrote last year while announcing her passing. "She is in Heaven. The cancer is gone. The pain has ceased. And all her tears are dry."

Her death, however tragic, was somewhat expected after it was announced in October 2015 that the country music star would no longer seek treatment for her terminal disease and would live out her final days in hospice care at home.

"Joey is at peace with where she is and where she's going," he wrote on his blog. "So am I."

Since her death, Rory has continued to honor his wife's memory and he's also been busy raising their daughter. On March 2, he even shared an adorable photo of Indiana sitting at a grand piano, her birthday gift.

"What do you get a child for their birthday who has everything? Everything that is... except a mama," he said on the blog. "I got her a piano."

To celebrate Indiana's big day, Joey's parents and three sisters traveled to Tennessee for a visit.

"Much like last year's birthday in Indiana, Indy had more presents to open than any three-year-old could ever imagine," Rory wrote. "They came from all over - gifts in the mail from strangers - and packages left at the front gate or at Marcy Jo's. All for a little girl that none of them know, but feel like she's a part of their family..."