Rose McGowan was arrested after turning herself into Virginia authorities on a drug charge.

The actress has been released on bond.

Derrick Salters/WENN.com

Recently, a warrant was issued for Rose for felony possession of a controlled substance, stemming from an incident that occurred in January. Authorities claim that she unintentionally left her wallet behind at Washington Dulles International Airport on Jan. 20 after a flight.

After nearly two weeks of it going unclaimed, authorities got a search warrant for the property. The items tested positive for narcotics. A source told The Blast on Oct. 31 that "a few small bags of cocaine" were found in her belongings, but said the case isn't a "high priority."

Rex USA

The Blast reported on Nov. 14 that Rose showed up to a Loudoun County, Virginia, police station to turn herself in. She was placed in cuffs and booked upon her arrival. She then got a mugshot taken and was released on $5,000 bond.

A police spokesman said, "Ms. McGowan appeared in Loudoun County, Virginia, on November 14, 2017, to accept service of the Airports Authority Police arrest warrant, and she was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond."