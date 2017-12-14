Ever since Russell Simmons was accused of sexual misconduct and rape, he has been adamant about his innocence. He has now taken a polygraph to try to prove it.

WENN.com

His lawyers said he passed the lie detector test with flying colors.

TMZ obtained a photo of the music mogul taking the test in Los Angeles on Dec. 13. Russell's team said it was administered by a "national leader in the field of polygraphing." Russell was asked specific questions about his accusers, TMZ said.

He has encouraged his accusers to take a polygraph test, as well.

On Dec. 14, Russell took to Instagram and hinted that he would release some news today about the allegations, sharing a photo of the words "#NotMe."

"Today, I begin to properly defend myself. I will prove without any doubt that I am innocent of all rape charges. Today, I will focus on 'The Original Sin' (Keri Claussen), the claim that created this insane pile on of my #MeToo. Stay tuned! We'll share information today...," he said. "And tomorrow the case of Jenny Lumet. My intention is not to diminish the #MeToo movement in anyway, but instead hold my accusers accountable. #NotMe Again, this is not a movement against or even in conjunction with #Metoo . It's just a statement about my innocence."

The same day that he launched his hashtag, Russell deleted his Twitter account.

His lawyers said Russell will release the polygraph findings once all the tests are complete.