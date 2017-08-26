Today is as good a day as any for Ryan Reynolds to poke fun at his wife... even if it is her birthday.

The "Deadpool 2" star took to Instagram on Aug. 25 to wish Blake Lively happy birthday. In doing so, he hilariously cropped her out of the photo!

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

"Happy Birthday to my amazing wife," Ryan wrote alongside a photo of himself with more than half of Blake's face cropped out.

Ryan, of course, is well known to flex his funny bone on social media, often humorously ribbing Blake, his costars, himself or even his children! In the name of comedy, nothing is off limits.

This photo. Business in the front. Defcon 1 in the back. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Jul 25, 2017 at 5:14pm PDT

Blake recently told Glamour that Ryan's posts about their children -- James, 2, and Ines, 11 months -- are usually falsified.

"He may as well work for the Enquirer," she said. "When he says 'my daughter,' he's never, ever talking about her. Everything is a completely made-up scenario. He'll run them by me sometimes just to make me laugh. But oh, I'm so in love with him when he writes that stuff. I mean, I'm in love with him most of the time, but especially with that."

She clarified, "I said, 'Most of the time,' because if I say, 'I'm so in love with him all the time,' then you get that eye-rolling, 'Oh, her life is so great, she's so perfect.' So it's, like, my defense mechanism."