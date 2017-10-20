Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are all ready for Halloween!

The "Live with Kelly and Ryan" hosts gave a sneak peek at one of the costumes they'll wear during their Halloween special: Kelly dressed as Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clark) and Ryan went as Jaime Lannister (played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) from "Game of Thrones." While they play sworn enemies on the HBO show, the two looked like pals in the promo photo Ryan shared on Instagram, which he captioned, "Halloween is coming. #kellyandryan #GOT."

Halloween is coming. #kellyandryan #LIVEHalloween #GOT A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Oct 19, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

Kelly promoted the episode by sharing a throwback from the 2010 special, during which she dressed up as Cher. "If I could turn back time I'd be Cher every damn day. #livekellyandryan #livehalloween," she wrote in the caption.

#tbt 2010. If I could turn back time I’d be Cher every damn day. #livekellyandryan #livehalloween 🎃👻☠️😈 A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Oct 19, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

The Oct. 31 episode will feature more than 70 costumes over the course of an hour. These will include characters from "Stranger Things" and "The Handmaid's Tale." They also take inspiration from music, like with Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" video.

Last year, when the show was "Live with Kelly" -- before Ryan signed on and after Michael Strahan left for "Good Morning America" -- the hostess dressed up as "Hamilton," Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Beyoncé. The Halloween special has been a long tradition on the morning show.