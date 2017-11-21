Earlier this month, six Czech tourists were reportedly detained and fined for going out in public in Astana, Kazakhstan, while dressed in lime green "mankinis" like Sacha Baron Cohen in 2006's "Borat." Now, the actor has offered to pay the men's fines.

The men said they wanted to take a selfie in front of the "I Love Astana" sign while wearing the crudely hilarious swimsuit. Authorities didn't think the charade was, well, very nice. The green "mankini" is arguably the most notorious costume from the movie, a film in which Sacha explores America while claiming to be a reporter from Kazakhstan.

James McCauley/REX/Shutterstock

When the six men wore the infamous outfit, local police fined them $68 each for "minor hooliganism," local reports indicate, via MailOnline.

On Nov. 21, Sacha took to Facebook to address the men.

"To my Czech mates who were arrested. Send me your details and proof that it was you, and I'll pay your fine," he wrote. He even directed the men to send their evidence to an email he created. The address: arrestedforwearingyourmankini@gmail.com.

Rex USA

Kazakh law defines hooliganism as an act that is "a particularly audacious violation of public order" which includes "committing indecent acts," the MailOnline said. The maximum penalty for committing these acts is a year in prison or in a "corrective labour" camp, although that is usually reserved for violent offenses.