Movie stars who film together... wear clothes together? As Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin currently shoot a film together in Fiji, he recently decided to size her up... Literally.

The "Hunger Games" actor decided to try on one of his costar's one-piece swimsuits while hanging out on a boat.

Photo c/o @shailenewoodley. Swimwear c/o @shailenewoodley. A post shared by Sam Claflin (@mrsamclaflin) on Aug 17, 2017 at 6:28pm PDT

"Photo c/o @shailenewoodley. Swimwear c/o @shailenewoodley," he hilariously captioned the black and white snap of him in the tight outfit.

The pair are currently filming "Adrift" on the tropical island.

In late June, Sam began sharing photos from his adventures in Fiji.

Just TOO unbelievably beautiful. A picture still doesn't do this place justice. #blessed #Adrift #Fiji A post shared by Sam Claflin (@mrsamclaflin) on Jul 26, 2017 at 1:57am PDT

"Just TOO unbelievably beautiful. A picture still doesn't do this place justice," he captioned a photo in late July. His images and captions have often expressed gratitude toward the island and its people.

Filleting another Fish in Fiji. A post shared by Sam Claflin (@mrsamclaflin) on Jul 5, 2017 at 11:30pm PDT

"I just want to take a moment to thank everyone who has and continues to make my life a very blessed one," he captioned a photo of a flowing river. "Special shout out to #riversfiji and the #Adrift Stunties for making today so so special. And indeed to all involved. So much planning and thought went in to it. "

"It's hard to call a day like that 'work'. It's just another happy reminder that I lead a very lucky life," he said. "I don't mean to rub anyone's nose in. I just felt compelled to share some of this Earths beauty."

Shailene has posted similar sentiments. In late July, she shared a scenic image of her looking toward the luscious island.

week 2 of #adrift : ✔️. thank you #fiji, and @mrsamclaflin for making this photo look like the dream filming this movie is. A post shared by shailene woodley (@shailenewoodley) on Jul 21, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

"Thank you #fiji, and @mrsamclaflin for making this photo look like the dream filming this movie is," she wrote.