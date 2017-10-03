It looks like Sam Smith has a new man in his life! The singer was photographed kissing Brandon Flynn, one of the stars of "13 Reasons Why," in New York City this week.

TMZ has exclusive photos (see them here!) of Sam and Brandon holding hands and engaging in PDA as they walked around Greenwich Village. This is the first time they've been spotted in public together.

Sam was last linked to model Jonathan Zeizel, who helped inspire his Grammy-winning song "Stay With Me." The 25 year old famously thanked his ex when he accepted the award, saying, "I want to thank the man who this record is about, who I fell in love with last year. Thank you so much for breaking my heart because you got me four Grammys!"

After Brandon's show premiered, he was rumored to be dating co-star Miles Hezier. At the time, Miles' rep explained, "This is a false report. Miles and Brandon are friends from the show but are not dating."

It appears the 23 year old may be supporting his new friend for his big performance this weekend, as Sam is slated to perform on "Saturday Night Live."

The singer has been posting on social media about how excited he is to be back on "SNL" and how in awe he is of the fact that he first appeared on the show three years ago.