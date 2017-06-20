Sam Worthington and his wife wear matching face masks in Iceland's Blue Lagoon
Oh, the things Sam Worthington will do for and with his wife...
The "Avatar" star is in Iceland with his wife, model Lara Worthington, and she made him feel like a model, for better or worse. Lara shared a fun image of the two of them in the famed Blue Lagoon wearing a face mask, which is a model's best friend.
"My husbands first and last face mask. #bluelagooniceland #silica," she captioned the image.
The couple's vacation looks incredibly captivating. Lara shared several images from the Blue Lagoon, which is one of Iceland's most visited spots and it's renowned for giving guests a spa-like experience.
"9am #bluelagooniceland," she wrote alongside an image of the scenic water.
Another photo, presumably taken by Sam, showed Lara looking fresh-faced and gorgeous in the water.
"Blue lagoon, Iceland," she simply said.
The fact that she is using a face mask isn't a surprise, as she has her own skin care line, The Base by Lara Bingle (her maiden name). For Sam, it's safe to say that this isn't part of his everyday routine.
"Sam has a really good heart. He's an amazing husband, and he's so good with the kids," she told The Sydney Morning Herald recently, referring to their sons, Rocket and Racer. "He's very hands-on, and I think we really complement each other. He is our world."
In addition to her husband, Lara also recently lauded motherhood.
"Everything just seems much more rich and meaningful now," she told InStyle. "I've never felt happier. I'm so incredibly excited about entering this new decade of my life."
The only negative side is the lack of sleep.
"If I'm lucky I'll get to sleep until 7.30am, but usually (Rocket) comes calling sometime between 6 and 7am," she said.
Sounds like that face mask is well deserved.
