Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are still going strong after two years of quietly dating. What's the secret?

Well, a lot of things, but "they have a relationship that's really solid," a source told E! News.

The couple began dating in the summer of 2015 and are "doing perfect" these days. Recently, the low-key duo were seen kissing outside a restaurant in West Hollywood as they waited at a valet stand.

"She seemed like jelly in his arms when he was kissing her," an onlooker said. "They seem to just fit together."

The couple seemed destined for the long haul early on, and they moved in together fairly quickly. Bryan is helping Sandra raise her children, Louis and Laila.

"She balances her life out well. Her kids are her number one priority and always have been," a pal of the couple says. "Bryan is like a father to her kids. He adores Sandy."

Over the past two years, the modern family has been seen on vacations, but they like to stay to themselves.

"They are homebodies and just relax at home together with the kids most nights," the source said, adding that a marriage in inevitable in due time. "They love each other very much. When they are out together, they don't leave each other's side... Marriage will happen one day."

In fact, earlier this year, Us Weekly reported that Sandra and her beau have been discussing a "secret wedding."

"Since Bryan has never been married, it's definitely something he wants," a source told the mag.

The mag's source suggested in March that the couple is actually considering a nonlegal ceremony and wouldn't have a "a formal proposal."

"It's not going to be documented. And they're not going to tell anyone it's not legal," Us' source said. "Bryan doesn't even care; he is happy to do whatever Sandra wants."