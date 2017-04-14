Sandra Bullock is doing her part to help a beloved member of the Hollywood community who has fallen on hard times.

Rex USA

The actress donated $5,000 to a GoFundMe page set up for Svend Petersen, the 86-year-old former pool manager of the Beverly Hills Hotel.

"Everything is going to be ok!" she wrote along with donation, a quote she attributed to her 7-year-old son Louis.

For over 40 years, Svend was loved by celebrities and locals alike.

Earlier this month, a page was set up with the hopes of getting $5,900 in donations to help him get an apartment and food for three months and help him get back on his feet.

"I've been homeless for five months and I'm calling on you because I need help real bad," Svend said in a video rerecorded for the GoFundMe page.

Nicknamed the "Cabana King," Svend was a celebrity in his own right in Tinseltown, mixing it up with hotel guest and locals, as well as stars like Marilyln Monroe, Katherine Hepburn, Cary Grant, Faye Dunaway and Fred Astaire.

According to the crowd-funding page he lost his home because of "realtors that swindled him" and sold his home at an unfair price. He now owes over $70,000 in taxes just for selling the home. He survives off of two bananas a day.

Youtube

"A few weeks back he had to sleep in a car under a freeway bridge. At 86 years old, his life consists of going from motel to motel and when the money runs out, he sleeps in a car," the GoFundMe page dedicated to him said. "Cheapest motel we found is $89 a day. He was recently hospitalized for an infection. They drained spinal fluid and now he is slowly recovering. All of this stress and instability is taking a toll on his health."

It seems that people are sympathizing with him. As of April 14, the page had already raised nearly $31,000, more than quadruple the goal.