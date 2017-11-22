Sarah Michelle Gellar knows the secret to a happy marriage is separate lives and space... at least when it comes to certain things.

Since it would take too long, to thank everyone for their kind words on our anniversary- THANK YOU (EVERYONE) #happyanniversary A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Sep 2, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

The actress and Freddie Prinze Jr. recently celebrated their 15th anniversary. While speaking to Harry Connick Jr. on Nov. 22, Sarah said the key to a happy marriage is "separate bathrooms."

"I feel like there are certain things that should just be kept your own and they never need to know," Sarah said. "Also, maybe, possibly, a separate shopping credit card; or if you are a guy, maybe a separate gaming card so I don't have to see how much video games cost."

Harry admitted that he, too, has an affinity for video games, even though his wife, Jill Goodacre, doesn't necessary approve.

"I was playing Call of Duty for a long time and it got to a point where - and I'm not kidding you - Jill said, 'I'm going to leave you if you don't stop the video games,'" Harry said. Sarah told him that Jill "should have called" her for advice.

Freddie's love of video games got very intense once to the point that Sarah even sought support.

"There used to be a game called World of Warcraft ... so I literally at this point lost my husband, so I joined a support group, not a joke, called Widows of Warcraft," she said. "This is a true story ... ladies, if you are losing them to video game world, there are support groups out there ... and you can meet other people who have dealt with this same issue."

The couple has been able to avoid the pitfalls that has taken down many other Hollywood couples. Then again, Freddie says it's because they were friends long before they ever dated. Then, once their first date actually happened, Freddie knew that Sarah was the one for him based on her eating habits. (Yes, you read that right.)

"A lot of girls back then in Hollywood as far as the actresses, they didn't eat, they ate salad," Freddie recalled in a 2016 Facebook Live. "And I had gone on a date with a handful of them. They would never eat what I would eat. You have to have that in common with me if we're going to get along."

The only time I don't mind giving up #independence lol #happyindependenceday #fourthofjuly 🇺🇸🇺🇸 A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Jul 4, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

He continued, "So Sarah came to dinner with me, and we sat down and she ate everything, including a crab that they let walk across the counter, then kill while it was alive in some oil and said, 'It's popcorn, try!' And she ate it without even blinking, and I was like, 'Yo, my girl is legit.'"