That's what friends are for! Shannen Doherty turned 46-years-old on April 12 and her BFF, Sarah Michelle Gellar, wasn't about to let that go unnoticed.

The "Buffy" star took to Instagram this week to share a throwback image of the two of them laughing it up before it was revealed that Shannen had breast cancer in 2015.

"Where do I even start with this birthday girl?!? She's everything. She's inspired me...well since... even before I called her a friend," Sarah wrote. "But over the last year, I have watched her inspire and give hope to the world. I thought I knew how tough she was, but I didn't even have a clue to her power. When I think twice about leaving the house without makeup, Shannen shaved her head on the public stage."

Sarah said, "While I fiercely guard my privacy, she opened her life, her struggles, her fears and her journey to help people she has never even met. She is a true friend to everyone. Shannon also has the greatest laugh in the world, which is why I chose this picture. To the fiercest, most loyal friend I know....let's party like it's your birthday!!! I love you."

WireImage

Shannen's diagnosis became public knowledge via a lawsuit in 2015. The actress filed a suit against her former business manager, claiming that he allowed her health insurance to to lapse, thus perpetuating her worsening health condition. In the filing, Shannen said she found out about her cancer in March 2015. She has since had a mastectomy and has undergone multiple chemotherapy treatments.

In April, Sarah spoke to ET about her close relationship with the former "90210" star.

"Shannen's incredible," Sarah said. "What she's done for other women going through it is ... so brave, and that's what real bravery is, is to go through the hardest part of your life and show people, it's OK to be scared. And it's OK to be vulnerable, and you can do it."

On March 4, Shannen spoke to Us Weekly about the silver lining of her cancer journey.

"I feel great. I mean, I feel good, I'm super-positive, I'm happy with where I'm at right now," she said. "Cancer, for me, as hard as it is, has been a blessing. It has changed who I am as a human being forever. It's altered my life in ways I can't even speak of."