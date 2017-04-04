A "Buffy" and "90210" match made in BFF heaven! Sarah Michelle Gellar opened up in an interview with ET about her close friend Shannen Doherty's brave battle with breast cancer.

WireImage

"Shannen's incredible," the "Stirring Up Fun With Food" cookbook author told ET on April 3. "What she's done for other women going through it is ... so brave, and that's what real bravery is, is to go through the hardest part of your life and show people, it's OK to be scared. And it's OK to be vulnerable, and you can do it."

This was before @theshando and #kiera (and @themamarosa ) #werkeditout with @jammalibu A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Feb 13, 2017 at 4:30pm PST

In fact, SMG credits Shannen as an inspiration. In February, the besties attended a dance workout class together. "The fact that she gets up and goes to those dance classes? The last thing I want to do is go to these really hard dance classes and sweat that hard and work that hard," Gellar told ET. "But I have to remind myself, if she's getting up there and doing it, then it's important that I do it, too."

Shannen was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015 and completed chemotherapy in Feb. 2017. Throughout the entire process, Shannen has openly documented her journey fighting the illness on social media. She's chronicled shaving her head following hair loss from chemotherapy and radiation, a mastectomy and follow-up visits to doctors.

She told Us Weekly on March 4, "I feel great. I mean, I feel good, I'm super-positive, I'm happy with where I'm at right now. Cancer, for me, as hard as it is, has been a blessing. It has changed who I am as a human being forever. It's altered my life in ways I can't even speak of."

We're rooting for you, Shannen!