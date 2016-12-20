As far as Sarah Paulson is concerned, her "Oceans 8" co-star Rihanna sits at the very top of the "cool" totem pole.

In fact, she all but admits that she's obsessed with the singer, and her fascination with RiRi has gotten her in trouble with Sandra Bullock, who also stars in the movie, which is currently filming in New York City.

While chatting with Seth Meyers, Sarah said she often hums Rihanna songs on the set and Sandra has jokingly told her to cut it out.

"A couple times Sandy Bullock gave me the side eye," Sarah said. "I'm like, 'Diamonds—sorry!' Every time I see her, it starts. It's bad. It's bad! It's not good."

Sarah has even gone to Rihanna for fashion advice, although perhaps RiRi didn't even realize it.

"We had this one moment where all of us were sitting around and someone mentioned that there was a big online sale. Everyone whipped out their phones," she told Seth Meyers. "I found a couple things and Rihanna was sitting next to me. 'What do you think of that?' 'Yeah, yeah.' Then I showed her a pair of pants I thought were the most hideous pants I'd ever seen, and she was like, 'I think those are cool.' I was like, 'Me too! I think those are so cool!' Rihanna is the definition [of cool]. There's a picture in the dictionary of 'cool' and then there's Rihanna."

Now well into filming, the cast is well aware of where their importance lies in the eyes of the paparazzi. Last week, Mindy Kaling said photographers often thought she was Sandra's assistant, rather than a bonafide star. But, nobody is on Rihanna's level, even though the cast is loaded with top-tier Hollywood talent like Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter and Anne Hathaway.

"If you're standing next to [Rihanna] and paparazzi are taking pictures, it's like, 'Wow!'" the actress said. "It's because Rihanna's standing next to you—they're not interested in you at all."

The women, though, are all getting along incredibly well, despite what many people assume.

"I know people want there to be some kind of crazy drama going on between all the women, because how could so many women be in a room and actually get along?" the actress joked. "People look so depressed: 'What's it like?' 'They're great.' 'Oh, they're great?' 'Yeah, they're great!' 'Really?' They look so depressed."