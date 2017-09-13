Scarlett Johansson has finalized her divorce and settled her custody battle with her ex Romain Dauriac.

The New York Post reported on Sept. 13 that the former couple submitted a sealed settlement in Manhattan Supreme Court. Details of the settlement are not known.

The custody battle began earlier this year when the actress sued her ex and asked for primary custody of their 3-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy Dauriac. Romain fought her request and his attorney revealed that he wanted to raise Rose in his native France.

Prior to the settlement, the duo had informally agreed to parent Rose every other week. But, at times, that became problematic due to Scarlett's schedule.

"This kid was bouncing back and forth. It can't work because [Scarlett] travels so much," a source told the Post. Romain also became frustrated, claiming that his life had started to revolve around Scarlett's schedule. His lawyer told People magazine in March, "He believes that her schedule makes it impossible for her to have [primary] physical custody."

Both Scarlett and Romain have tried to keep their battle out of the media.

One day after it was reported that Scarlett had filed divorce papers in March 2017, that actress said in a statement, "As a devoted mother and private person, and with complete awareness that my daughter will one day be old enough to read the news about herself, I would only like to say that I will never, ever be commenting on the dissolution of my marriage. Out of respect for my desires as a parent and out of respect for all working moms, it is with kindness that I ask other parties involved and the media to do the same. Thank you."

Romain countered with his own statement, saying, "It is indeed unfortunate, especially for our daughter, that Scarlett filed in court and made our personal differences so public. I would implore her to withdraw her action promptly and go back, as uncomfortable as it might be, to the negotiating table. We are the parents of a lovely daughter whom we will continue to co-parent for many years and share her joys and sorrows as only a parent can."