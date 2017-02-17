Scott Disick is angling to get his own reality TV show that's a mixture of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" and HGTV's "Flip or Flop," according to a report this week.

A source told Life & Style that Kourtney Kardashian's baby daddy "wants it to be a hybrid: a home-makeover reality show in which he flips houses mixed with plenty of his hard-partying antics."

Real estate isn't exactly a new venture for Scott, as he's often spoken about his passion for flipping homes. In December 2015, he purchased a a Hidden Hills, Calif., mansion for $5.95 million. Six moths later he listed that same property for $8.8 million. Prior to that, Scott purchased a Beverly Hills home and reportedly flipped it for a $1 million profit.

"Interior design pros are auditioning for the series," a different source said, adding that Kris Jenner has given her blessing.

The news of the possible reality show comes just two weeks after it was reported that Scott popped the question to the mother of his three children during a vacation in Costa Rica, but she rejected him.

"Scott proposed to Kourtney," a source told Us on Feb. 8, adding that E! cameras were rolling when it all went down. "Not with a ring. He just said, 'Let's get married.'... She told him no."

The duo has had a topsy-turvy relationship for nine years.

"Scott was embarrassed, upset and angry," the mag's source said.

Scott has praised Kourtney over the years. In a recent trailer for the upcoming season of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," Scott says of Kourt: "I'll never be over her. She's the love of my life."

A source told Us, though, "Kourtney is over being with him."

Shortly after the trip, Scott headed to Miami, where he was seen cozying up to two different women. Both the Miami and Costa Rica vacations came after Scott was reportedly seen partying in January in Utah at the Sundance Film Festival.