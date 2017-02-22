Sean Kingston was handcuffed and questioned following a viscous fight in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 21, but the rapper was not arrested.

The "Beautiful Girls" singer was reportedly beaten up after he got into a verbal altercation with rap trio Migos at the Sands Expo and Convention Center. TMZ reported that someone from Sean's camp fired a gun into the air, but no one was hit.

Sean, TMZ claimed, was "pummeled" and allegedly had his head kicked and stomped.

The website claims the fight started after Sean and the guys from Migos got into it over an argument about Soulja Boy and Migos group member Quavo. Las Vegas police officers did eventually show up, but by the time they got there, Sean and Migos had left. However, shortly after that, Sean was pulled over for a traffic stop and became "semi-cooperative," TMZ reports, although he did not name names of his assaulters.

Security at the convention center was able to determine who fired a gun into the air not far from the always-busy Las Vegas Strip, and they turned the culprit over to police.

After reports of the fight surfaces, Sean took to Instagram to deny that he was jumped.

"Look at your boy, look like I got jumped?" he said via his personal IG stories, adding that he look "smooth."

Late Tuesday night, it was reported that police wanted to speak to Migos, but said that the members of the group aren't "wanted," giving the signal that this isn't exactly a top priority for them.

The rappers were all in Vegas for a fashion convention. Video shot earlier in the day show Sean and Migos being friendly with each other at the convention.