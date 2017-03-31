Ever wanted to see Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's wedding album? Just take a peek at her Instagram page.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of her nuptials to Harry the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star has been sharing a slew of images from their wedding week, including several from March 29, 1997, the day she and Harry said "I do."

In doing so, the images also show just how well the couple has aged, considering what they look like today (with the help of a some plastic surgery in her case).

She first posted an image at the beginning of the week from that magical day, both of them looking young and spry.

"#tbt Just Married! ❤️ March 29, 1997," she said of the image of her in her wedding dress.

On March 28, the 53-year-old fitness queen shared an image of their first dance as a couple.

"Almost 20 years. One more day! March 29 1997 ❤#ThankYouMichaelBolton," she said.

She followed that up with a snap of her dancing with her father.

"Countdown to our 20h Wedding Anniversary.....Dancing with my Father. 🙏❤ March 29, 1997," she wrote.

On their 20th anniversary, she shared an image of her and Harry as a fresh-faced bride and groom, moments after tying the knot.

"March 29, 1997. Just Married. Happy Anniversary to the love of my life Harry Hamlin! My soul mate, my everything! I'd be lost without you baby! ❤," she said.

Still scratching that anniversary itch, she shared a black and white image of her from a distance in her white gown.

"Going to the chapel and we're gonna get Married. March 29, 1997 ❤," she wrote.

As they shared their first kiss and husband and wife, she said, "Just Married......20 years ago! 💐❤."

The day after the anniversary, Lisa wrote, the "20th Anniversary continues" while sharing a close up of her from 1997, noting, "So 20 years ago my hair was long."

To top it off (still not done with her anniversary memories, on March 31, she Lisa took to Instagram to share an image of the day she and her husband-to-be met, as well. Awww!

"#Fbf When we met.........chop chop. ❤❤ The Anniversary continues! 🎉🌹🍰🎈💋," she said.

Here's to the next 20, you guys!