Beyonce on line 1? Michelle Williams just pulled one over on a slew of college students.

The former Destiny's Child singer was speaking during a student gathering at Liberty University when the host asked her if she could call Beyonce. The host said students continue to pester him about having Michelle give Queen B a ring.

FayesVision/WENN.com

After some persuading, Michelle agreed to make a call.

"You all just used me, and I don't appreciate it," she joked to the full auditorium. "You all are so shady."

When Michelle called (putting it on speaker phone), the auditorium waited with bated breath. After a few rings the voicemail came on.

"Hey, it's B. Leave a message," the voice said as many of the students screamed.

Splash News

Afterward, though, Michelle said she actually didn't call her pal, but rather punk'd everyone.

"It was a prank goofballs!!" she tweeted on Oct. 19 with a few laughing emojis. "No real numbers were used.....the voice on the voicemail was a young Lady from the university.*slaps knee*"

Some people were annoyed at the prank, while others took it in stride.

"Not my idea actually. I agreed to do it before the service started!," Michelle said. "A Lady named Katie let us use her number and she created a 'voicemail!'"

Michelle even tweeted tongue-on-cheek apologies to several others.

Sneaky, sneaky.