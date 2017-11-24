Senator Al Franken, whom multiple women have accused of sexual harassment and assault, released a statement on Thanksgiving in which he tells the world that he's just a "warm person" who likes to "hug people."

In the statement, which came out only days after a women accused him of grabbing her behind, the former "Saturday Night Live" star went on to say, "I've met tens of thousands of people and taken thousands of photographs, often in crowded and chaotic situations. I'm a warm person; I hug people. I've learned from recent stories that in some of those encounters, I crossed a line for some women -- and I know that any number is too many."

Franken, who did not address the now viral photo of him appearing to fondle the chest of a slumbering Leeann Tweeden, went on: "Some women have found my greetings or embraces for a hug or photo inappropriate, and I respect their feelings about that. I've thought a lot in recent days about how that could happen, and recognize that I need to be much more careful and sensitive in these situations."

Franken also admits, "I feel terribly that I've made some women feel badly and for that I am so sorry, and I want to make sure that never happens again," before addressing his state, adding, "And let me say again to Minnesotans that I'm sorry for putting them through this and I'm committed to regaining their trust."