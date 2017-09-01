Congratulations are in order for Serena Williams and her man, Alexis Ohanian!

The professional tennis star, 35, and her Reddit co-founder fiancé, 34, welcomed a daughter on Friday, Sept. 1. This is the first child for the couple, who got engaged in December 2016.

Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

A local Florida TV journalist, Chris Shepard, was first to spill the baby news on Twitter.

"Tennis star Serena Williams gives birth to a baby girl weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces," he revealed, with information from a source at the West Palm Beach hospital where Serena gave birth "Mom and baby doing well."

Us Weekly soon confirmed the story from a different source close to the new dad.

News of Serena's birth apparently traveled fast. Her twin sister was first to react right before stepping onto the court for a tennis match.

"Obviously I'm super excited," she gushed to ESPN at the US Open later in the day. "Words can't describe."

Beyonce, who just gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir Carter, also reached out to send some love to the new mom.

"Congratulations Serena," she wrote on an Instagram photo of the then-pregnant athlete.

Serena accidentally announced her pregnancy back in April when she posted a baby bump pic, captioned "20 weeks," to Snapchat. She told Gayle King that she simply pushed the wrong button.

Well, the secret is definitely out now...