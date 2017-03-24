Shailene Woodley has struck a plea deal from her October 2016 arrest during a Dakota Access Pipeline protest, and she won't be seeing any jail time.

TMZ reported on March 24 that the "Divergent" actress will plead guilty to one count of disorderly conduct. For her admission of guilt, she will be given one year of unsupervised probation.

Shailene was arrested on Oct. 10 for criminal trespass and "engaging in a riot" as she protested the construction of the controversial pipeline project.

Her mother recorded the arrest and posted it online. In the video, the actress could be seen speaking to authorities before being placed under arrest in Sioux County, North Dakota. She claimed that "hundreds" of people were protesting but she was arrested because she is "well known." She said the protest was "peaceful."

Shailene didn't deny that she was in a restricted area, but wondered aloud why she was the only one being placed under arrest. Officers can be heard telling her it's because she was "identified" as one of the people at the construction site for the controversial pipeline project.

While trying to reason with authorities, she said she left the construction grounds after being told do to so.

"I was going back to camp peacefully and [authorities] grabbed me by my jacket and they said that I wasn't allowed to continue, and they had giant guns and batons and zip ties and they're not letting me go," she said.

As she was placed in handcuffs, she said, "I'm being arrested because I was trespassing like everyone else, but as soon as you guys asked me to leave, I left."

She said the police had her nearby RV "surrounded" and were "waiting for me with giant guns and the giant truck behind them. I hope you're watching mainstream media."