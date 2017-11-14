Last week, Shakira canceled several tour dates due to "vocal rest." On Tuesday, she announced that she's now postponing all of her European tour dates after suffering a vocal cord hemorrhage.

Splash News

The El Dorado World Tour will resume in 2018.

The singer broke the news to her fans on Twitter on Nov. 14 in English and Spanish.

"These past few days, just before my first concerts, have been the hardest of my career," she wrote in a lengthy letter. "At the end of July I went for a routine checkup, before starting to design this tour and my doctor confirmed that my vocal cords were in perfect condition. Towards the end of October though, in the home stretch of my rehearsals, I felt a strange hoarseness that impeded my singing. The doctors, upon examination, detected that I had suffered a hemorrhage on my right vocal cord.

"I then went on vocal rest as recommended by the specialists in an attempt to recover in time for my first show in Cologne. Unfortunately the hemorrhage doesn't appear to have reabsorbed and my nightmare continues," she continued. "At the moment I find myself in a difficult battle as I try to fully recover. It pains me not to be able to sing this month, for those have done even the impossible to get tickets and accompany me throughout the different countries of Europe."

Photo by Ethan Miller / Getty Images / Getty Images

She spoke about the how the postponement affects her family and her crew.

"In all the years I've been singing, I've never been faced with situation like this. As such, and with a heavy heart, I must announce that I find myself obliged to postpone my European tour until 2018, to allow my body several necessary weeks, dedicated to my complete recovery," she wrote. "I hope to overcome this difficult trial and to return to the stage as soon as possible, to once again hear your voices singing along with mine."