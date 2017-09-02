Shannon Beador landed in the hospital on Sept. 1, and the dangerous weather conditions in Los Angeles may be to blame.

The star of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" took to Instagram to share a shot of herself receiving treatment for an extremely bloody nose on Friday afternoon.

Apparently the trouble started while Shannon was en route to the DMV, where one of her three daughters, Sophie, was scheduled to take her final driving test to obtain her license.

Chelsea Lauren / Variety / REX/Shutterstock

"Poor Sophie. I feel horrible for traumatizing her today," the reality TV star began the lengthy caption of her Instagram post.

"Was driving with Sophie to the DMV this afternoon so she could finally get her license and my nose started to bleed," she continued. "Then it started gushing out of my nose, down my throat, and out of my left eye. Sophie had to call 911. I was sitting in the DMV parking lot with blood spewing out everywhere. Was in the hospital all afternoon, but everything is ok now."

"Probably because if the dry weather here," added Shannon.

(Southern California has been in the midst of a dangerous heat wave with record temperatures and wildfires that have triggered evacuations in some parts of the city.)

In spite of Shannon's freak emergency, everything worked out A-OK for Sophie on the driver license front.

Explained the reality TV star, "I made Sophie stay at the DMV and had someone meet her so she could still get her license. She passed!!! 😳❤️👊 And then thought it was ok to drive home and take her sister out for ice cream without asking. 😱 Car rules are being laid down tonight! #eventfulday #lettheweekendbemellow"

Though the weather was only worse on Sept. 2, Shannon at least felt well enough to return to Instagram to share a collage of photos wishing co-star Tamra Judge a happy 50th birthday.