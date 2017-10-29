The single life looks good on Shannon Beador!

The "Real Housewives of Orange County" star, who recently announced plans to split from her husband of 17 years, David Beador, showed off some pretty substantial weight loss in an Instagram pic she posted on Sunday, Oct. 29.

"Reunion Season 12," Shannon wrote alongside a snap from the taping. "Big hugs to @erickabrannon and @prive_shay for continual touch ups on a very emotional day. And a huge thank you to my cast mates and fans who are lifting me up with their love and support!"

The 53-year-old looked noticeably slimmer after having admitted to gaining 40 pounds over the past year.

Shannon attributed her extra weight to stress eating, spurred in part by cast mate Vicki Gunvalson making false allegations that her soon-to-be ex-husband beat her.

But, she's been trying to get healthy for quite some time now, sharing pictures in the gym with her trainer and exercising solo in the last few months.

It's been a long road for Shannon and David, who've shared a lot of their relationship drama on "RHOC," including the nitty gritty of working through David's infidelity.

But despite renewing their vows last year, the couple announced their plans to split on Friday, Oct. 27.

"It's heartbreaking for me and my daughters that this is the road that had to be taken but it's the only way," Shannon revealed to People magazine. "I felt alone in my marriage. You can do what you can to keep your family together, but you have to have willing parties," she said. "You need two people to make a marriage work, and that just wasn't happening in our relationship."

The couple shares three daughters together: Sophie, 15, and 12-year-old twins, Stella and Adeline.

Keep up the good work, Shannon!